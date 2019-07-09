Hyundai Heavy bags order for emergency power generators
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., South Korea's leading shipbuilder and heavy equipment maker, said Tuesday it has secured a US$49 million order from India to supply emergency backup power generators.
Under the deal with Indian power generator Powerica Ltd., Hyundai Heavy will deliver its power generators to units 3 and 4 of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu, southern India, by 2022.
Emergency backup power systems are important for maintaining safe conditions at nuclear power plants in the case of an external power failure.
Hyundai Heavy said its power generators, equipped with 10 6.3-megawatt engines, can perform well even in a magnitude 8.0 quake and radiation.
Since 2010, Hyundai Heavy has secured orders for 39 emergency power generators for nuclear reactors in countries like the United Arab Emirates, Britain and Pakistan.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)