S. Korean shares down late Tuesday morning

11:32 July 09, 2019

SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Tuesday morning, as a trade dispute between Seoul and Tokyo continued to weigh on the market.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 3.24 points, or 0.16 percent, to reach 2,060.93 as of 11:20 a.m.

Large caps were mixed.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics added 1.35 percent and global chipmaker SK hynix was up 2.08 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.72 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors traded 1.5 percent higher.

POSCO, the No.1 steelmaker, however, fell 1.03 percent, and Naver, operator of the country's top Internet portal, slipped 1.27 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,180.20 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.8 won from the previous session's close.

