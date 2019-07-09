Gov't to seek more money to nurture materials industry amid Japan's export curbs
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said Tuesday the government will propose additional funding to foster South Korea's industrial materials production.
He emphasized the urgency of nurturing the industry, referring to a recent trade dispute with Japan, presiding over a weekly Cabinet meeting.
"(The government) plans to ask the National Assembly (to approve) the additional funding necessary for that in the extra budget this time," Lee said.
In April, the government proposed a 6.7 trillion-won (US$5.6 billion) extra budget to cope with an economic slowdown and fine dust air pollution.
A bill is still pending at the parliament amid a call by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party to slash much of the proposed spending.
The prime minister stressed the need for lawmakers to pass the supplementary budget bill during the ongoing parliamentary session, saying internal and external economic conditions are grave.
Tokyo has removed preferential treatment for South Korean firms importing Japanese chemical materials crucial in the manufacturing of semiconductors and digital displays. Japan said South Korea is no longer deemed to be a trustworthy buyer of its products and claimed Seoul does not abide by a 1965 treaty in handling historical issues, especially that of wartime forced labor.
