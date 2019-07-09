Yonhap News Summary
-----------------
U.S. stresses cooperation amid escalating row between S. Korea, Japan
WASHINGTON -- The United States on Monday expressed its continued commitment to strengthening ties with South Korea and Japan amid an escalating row between the Asian nations.
Tensions between Seoul and Tokyo have spiked since the Japanese government last week announced tightened controls on exports of high-tech materials to the neighboring country.
South Korea views the measure as retaliation for last year's Supreme Court rulings that ordered Japanese companies to compensate Korean victims of forced labor during Tokyo's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
-----------------
Gov't officials of S. Korea, Japan to hold talks over Tokyo's export curbs: report
TOKYO -- Government officials of South Korea and Japan will hold talks in Tokyo as early as this week to discuss Japan's toughening of restrictions on exports of key chemicals to South Korea, a news report said Tuesday.
The meeting, if realized, will be the first time officials of the two countries have met since Japan announced on July 1 a stringent approval process for exports to Seoul of high-tech materials essential for the production of semiconductors and display panels, a report by Yomiuri Shimbun said.
The report didn't provide further details, such as who would lead the talks.
-----------------
S. Korea, U.S. to hold economic talks amid Japan's export curbs
SEOUL -- A foreign ministry official will travel to Washington this week for talks with his counterpart on economic issues, ministry officials said Tuesday, amid speculation that the two sides may also discuss Japan's economic retaliatory measures against Seoul.
Kim Hee-sang, director-general for bilateral economic affairs, will meet with Roland de Marcellus, acting deputy assistant secretary for international finance and development at the State Department, according to Seoul officials.
The meeting is largely aimed at preparing for high-level economic talks expected to take place around the end of the year. But the meeting could also touch on tensions between Seoul and Tokyo over Japan's restrictions on exports to South Korea.
-----------------
Soldier jumps into river after unit's coastal operations failure
SEOUL -- An Army soldier jumped off a Han River bridge to his death, officials said Tuesday, after his unit came under fire for failing to detect a North Korean boat's arrival at a South Korean port last month.
The 21-year-old private first class from the Army's 23rd division in Samcheok, Gangwon Province, threw himself into the Han River on Monday night, an Army officer said. After being rescued, the solider was rushed a nearby hospital, but died soon after, the officer said.
It was unclear if his death was related to the border security failure.
-----------------
LG Display's OLED plant in China set to begin full operations next month
SEOUL -- LG Display Co. said Tuesday that operations at its OLED factory in China will be put into full swing next month to ramp up its production capacity of premium panels in the key market.
LG Display has invested about 5 trillion won (US$4.2 billion) to build the Guangzhou factory for the production of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) sheets for large TVs, they noted.
"Ahead of the mass production, the Guangzhou factory will begin test runs this month to check the quality of OLED panels," an LG Display official said.
-----------------
Group tours to DMZ hiking trail in eastern coastal area to begin this month
SEOUL -- The state-run tourism agency said Tuesday it will begin group bus tours to a trail along the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas later this month in the eastern coastal town of Goseong.
The Korea Tourism Authority will accept applications for group bus tours to the first DMZ Peace Trail, to which only individual tourists have been allowed to travel since it was launched in April.
The group tours are expected to begin July 23, with up to 40 people, including individual participants, accepted each time.
-----------------
Hyundai revamps R&D division to develop future mobility
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday it has reorganized its research and development division to better cope with growing demands for next-generation vehicles.
The reorganization is aimed at "quickly and flexibly responding to rapidly changing customer demands and securing competitiveness amid growing uncertainties in the global automobile markets," Hyundai said in a statement.
Hyundai has streamlined five existing functions -- project management (PM), design, electronics, vehicle performance and powertrain -- into integrated product development, system development and strengthened PM functions to quickly respond to market demands and improve profitability, the statement said.
-----------------
S. Korean nuclear envoy leaves for Germany for talks with Biegun
SEOUL -- South Korea's chief nuclear envoy left for Germany on Tuesday for talks with his U.S. counterpart ahead of the expected resumption of working-level denuclearization negotiations between the United States and North Korea.
Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, is scheduled to meet in Berlin with U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy Stephen Biegun and German foreign ministry officials.
Biegun has been in Brussels for meetings with European officials and will travel to Berlin on Wednesday. His trip had spurred speculation he may meet with North Korean officials during the trip, but the State Department said no such meetings are planned.
-----------------
N. Korea-Russia border trade nearly triples in Q1 on improving ties
SEOUL -- North Korea's trade with Russia's Far Eastern region nearly tripled in the first quarter from a year earlier, data showed Tuesday, amid intensifying efforts by the two neighbors to strengthen bilateral relations.
According to the data by South Korea's Consulate General in Vladivostok, the trade between the North and Russia's Far Eastern region totaled US$10.69 million during the January-March period, up from $3.72 million tallied a year earlier.
Russia's exports to the North came to $10.67 million, while the North's exports to the Russian border region amounted to $20,000, the data showed.
