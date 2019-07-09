Labor, management leaders escalate feud over next year's minimum wage

South Korea's minimum wage has been increased by 30 percent over the past two years to reach 8,350 won in accordance with President Moon Jae-in's election pledge to raise the minimum wage to 10,000 won by 2020 as part of his income-led growth policy. The labor circles said a further wage increase is necessary next year to give hope to low-wage workers, whereas the management side argued excessive minimum wage hikes will further intensify pressure on small business owners, in particular.