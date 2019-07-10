3 foreign firms to recall over 800 vehicles
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- Two carmakers and one two-wheeler importer will voluntarily recall over 800 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry said Wednesday.
This is the latest in a series of recall plans for local and overseas carmakers and importers of foreign vehicles.
General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Yamaha Sports Korea are recalling five models amounting to 679 vehicles and 151 two wheelers, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems include faulty steering wheel in GM's Camaro sports car, fragile rear suspension tow link in Ford's Explorer SUV and lack of strength in the brake handle in Yamaha's CZD300A, it said.
Starting Tuesday, owners of the Camaro and the CZD300A can visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, with replacement services to be available for the affected Explorer model beginning Friday, the ministry said.
(END)