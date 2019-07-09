(LEAD) Moon invites heads of 30 conglomerates to discussions on Japan's export regulations
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in plans to have a group meeting with the heads of 30 large conglomerates in South Korea this week to discuss a strategy on Japan's export restrictions, Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.
Moon has invited the leaders of 30 firms, whose assets total 10 trillion won (US$8.5 billion) or more, and representatives from four business associations to the session to take place at his office in Seoul on Wednesday morning.
It will be his first group meeting with the nation's business leaders since Jan. 15, when he hosted a similar Cheong Wa Dae event attended by about 130 business figures.
Moon, during the session, will listen to difficulties facing local businesses and exchange opinions on a "realistic method" to respond to Japan's export curbs, a Cheong Wa Dae official said.
Last week, Japan removed simplified procedures for exporting some key industrial materials to South Korea in apparent retaliation against Seoul for its refusal to form an arbitration panel involving a third country on disputes over shared history.
Speaking in public on Monday, Moon urged Japan to stop using trade for a political purpose. He warned that his government would take countermeasures if South Korean companies suffer "actual damage" from it.
His aides said Cheong Wa Dae is seeking a two-pronged response, tackling the issue from both a trade and industry perspective and from a diplomatic angle.
Relevant authorities are preparing to file a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO), while the timing of the action will be decided "strategically," the official told reporters.
"(We) will deliver and explain our position to (other) major countries and the WTO through bilateral and multilateral channels," he said.
South Korea's Permanent Mission in Geneva has proposed that the matter be discussed as a formal agenda item at a meeting of the WTO Council for Trade in Goods slated for Tuesday (local time), and the panel has adopted it, the official said.
