Seoul stocks down for 2nd day ahead of Fed statement
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks fell for the second day in a row Tuesday as investors trod cautiously ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's congressional testimony on its rate policy. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 12.14 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 2,052.03. Trade volume was moderate at 433 million shares worth 4.36 trillion won (US$3.69 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 647 to 195.
The Tuesday closing was the lowest since May 31, when the KOSPI closed at 2,041.74.
On Monday, the KOSPI sank 2.2 percent as hopes for steep rate cuts in the U.S. diminished following stronger-than-expected job data in the world's No.1 economy.
The local stock market opened higher as investors scooped up oversold shares such as major tech firms.
But it pared back gains as investors took to the sidelines ahead of the Fed statement slated for later this week. Market sentiment was further dampened by Japan's export curbs of key materials against South Korea.
"Uncertainties over Japan's export curbs continued to weigh on the market," said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities.
Major tech stocks rebounded from Monday's sharp declines as investors sought bargains, but autos and bio stocks finished in negative terrain.
Top cap Samsung Electronics rose 1.58 percent to end at 45,100 won, and SK hynix, a global chipmaker, gained 3.56 percent to 69,800 won.
Naver, the operator of the country's top Internet portal, shed 2.53 percent, closing at 115,500 won.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.72 percent to 137,500 won, while its smaller affiliate Kia Motors rose 0.23 percent to 43,350 won.
Leading pharmaceutical company Celltrion dropped 6.55 percent to end at 192,500 won, and Samsung BioLogics tumbled 4.11 percent to close at 303,500 won.
The local currency closed at 1,180.50 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.5 won from the previous session's close.
