Recommended #FM #AFrica visit

FM to visit Africa this week for cooperation talks

16:30 July 09, 2019

SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will make a weeklong trip to Africa, starting this week, that will take her to Ethiopia, Ghana and South Africa, her ministry said Tuesday.

During the trip starting Wednesday, she will hold talks with key officials, including Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the African Union Commission, the ministry said in a release.

She plans to discuss ways to strengthen economic and diplomatic cooperation with the three countries. She will also call for regional support for Seoul's goals of achieving peace on the Korean Peninsula and North Korea's denuclearization, the ministry said.

Ghana is considered a land of opportunity for Korean firms given its robust economic growth. South Africa is the largest trade partner for South Korea in Africa and is a non-permanent member of the U.N. Security Council.

Kang is also scheduled to preside over a meeting in Johannesburg with chiefs of the Korean missions there and attend a Korea-Africa forum. She will return on Tuesday.

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

