U.S. envoy has no plans to meet N.K. officials in Europe this week: State Dept.
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 9 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun has no plans to meet with North Korean officials during his trip to Europe this week, the State Department said Tuesday.
Negotiations on North Korea's denuclearization are expected to resume in the coming days after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to continue the talks at their impromptu meeting on the inter-Korean border on June 30.
"There is no plan to meet with North Korean officials on this trip," department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said during a press briefing.
Biegun's trip to Belgium and Germany was planned before Trump traveled to South Korea and held the surprise meeting with Kim in the Demilitarized Zone, she said.
