07:05 July 10, 2019

SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 10.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't cancels licenses for 8 elite high schools in Seoul (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Seoul brings issue of Japan's export curbs to WTO (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't cancels licenses for 8 elite high schools in Seoul (Donga llbo)
-- Seoul brings issue of Japan's export limits to WTO (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Seoul brings issue of Japan's export limits to WTO (Segye Times)
-- Seoul revokes status of 8 autonomous high schools (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul cancels status of 8 autonomous high schools (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't cancels status of 8 elite high schools (Hankyoreh)
-- Seoul brings issue of Japan's retaliatory action to WTO (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't cancels status of 8 elite high schools (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korean businesses call for cuts in minimum wage (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Korea dismisses Japan's charge about sanctions (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul brings issue of Japan's retaliatory action to WTO (Korea Herald)
-- Japan conflict to hurt Korea's growth (Korea Times)
(END)

