Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #jobless rate

Jobless rate rises to 4 pct in June, 281,000 jobs created

08:00 July 10, 2019

SEJONG, July 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's jobless rate rose to 4 percent in June from a year earlier, and job additions again exceeded the 200,000 mark, government data showed Wednesday.

The unemployment rate increased 0.3 percentage point on-year, and the number of employed people reached 27.4 million in June, a rise of 281,000 from the same month in 2018, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

The unemployment rate for young adults -- those aged between 15 and 29 -- rose 10.4 percent last month from 9 percent tallied a year earlier.

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK