Jobless rate rises to 4 pct in June, 281,000 jobs created
08:00 July 10, 2019
SEJONG, July 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's jobless rate rose to 4 percent in June from a year earlier, and job additions again exceeded the 200,000 mark, government data showed Wednesday.
The unemployment rate increased 0.3 percentage point on-year, and the number of employed people reached 27.4 million in June, a rise of 281,000 from the same month in 2018, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The unemployment rate for young adults -- those aged between 15 and 29 -- rose 10.4 percent last month from 9 percent tallied a year earlier.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword