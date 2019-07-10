S. Korean households' excess funds grow in Q1
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- Excess funds held by South Korean households grew rapidly in the first quarter in the wake of tightened home-backed lending regulations, central bank data showed Wednesday.
Net financial funds held by local households and nonprofit organizations came to about 26.7 trillion won (US$22.6 billion) as of the end of March, sharply up from 18.2 trillion won a year earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The figure also more than doubled from the 11.8 trillion won tallied at the end of the previous quarter.
The rise in excess funds by local households and nonprofit organizations apparently follows government measures to keep housing prices down -- partly by curbing real estate speculation -- that included tougher regulations for home-backed loans.
Consequently, fresh loans taken out by households and nonprofit organizations dropped to 8.7 trillion won in the first quarter from 23.1 trillion won a year earlier and 27.8 trillion won in the previous quarter, according to the BOK.
