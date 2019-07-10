Seoul stocks start higher on tech gains
09:20 July 10, 2019
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Wednesday on the back of gains in tech stocks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 12.3 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,064.33 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Most large caps traded in positive territory, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics rising 1.66 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 1.09 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO climbed 0.83 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,181.80 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.3 won from the previous session's close.
