Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, July 10

09:38 July 10, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- S. Korea denounces Japan's export curbs at WTO session

-- Moon to meet with heads of 30 conglomerates to discuss Japan's export curbs

-- Government interpellation session on economic affairs

-- (Gwangju Swimming) Gwangju set to host largest-ever FINA world championships

Economy & Finance

-- Jobless rate for June

-- Economy-related ministers at interpellation session

-- Follow-up stories over trade row between S. Korea and Japan
