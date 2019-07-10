Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, July 10
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- S. Korea denounces Japan's export curbs at WTO session
-- Moon to meet with heads of 30 conglomerates to discuss Japan's export curbs
-- Government interpellation session on economic affairs
-- (Gwangju Swimming) Gwangju set to host largest-ever FINA world championships
Economy & Finance
-- Jobless rate for June
-- Economy-related ministers at interpellation session
-- Follow-up stories over trade row between S. Korea and Japan
(END)