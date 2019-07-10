N. Korea faces worse-than-expected decline in wheat, barley harvest: report
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's production of wheat and barley is expected to fall further than previously feared, a report showed Wednesday, raising worries that the impoverished state's already serious food shortages could get worse.
GEOGLAM, a Switzerland-based crop monitoring organization, said in the report that it had expected the North's harvest of wheat and barley to fall about 20 percent this year, compared with previous years, but the situation appears to be worse than expected.
"Recent information from the (North Korean) government suggests that final yields may be even lower due to below-average and poorly dispersed rainfall during the season as well as irrigation water shortages and lack of inputs," GEOGLAM said.
The report worried that below-average rainfall this year is already taking a toll on other crops, such as rice and maize, and a prolonged drought could make matters worse.
"Water availability has been reported at less than 50 percent of last year's levels, which were already below-average," it said. "If rains don't improve before the end of the July-September rainy season, the planted area --which was already lower than last year -- could be reduced and yields will be affected."
The World Food Programme (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization earlier reported, based on a visit to North Korea, that the country's crop output last year hit the lowest level since 2008, adding that an estimated 10 million people, about 40 percent of the population, are in urgent need of food.
Observers say that crushing global sanctions, lack of fertilizer and poor irrigation system have combined to hurt the North's food production. The ongoing drought and a recent outbreak of African swine fever are also feared to worsen its already dire situation.
South Korea is currently trying to send 50,000 tons of rice to North Korea through the WFP to help Pyongyang address its worsening food shortage problem. It aims to send the food aid to the North before September.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)