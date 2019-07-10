Foreigners turn to net buyers of S. Korean stocks in June: BOK
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- Foreigners turned to net buyers of South Korean stocks last month and continued their buying spree of local bonds in the face of increased volatility in the currency market and a slump in the stock market, central bank data showed Wednesday.
Foreign investment in the local financial market increased by a net US$4.78 billion last month, accelerating from a net increase of $3.46 billion the previous month and a $2.73 billion rise the month before, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The rise came largely from a net $4.56 billion increase in the funds invested in local bonds, and the amount invested in local stocks also increased $220 million, marking a turnaround from a net $2.58 billion outflow the month before.
The local stock market has been on the weak side since the beginning of the year amid weaker-than-expected economic conditions stemming from the escalating trade dispute between the United States and China.
The local currency too slumped against the U.S. dollar but recovered some ground last month on the hope of a U.S. rate cut and the resumption of U.S.-China trade negotiations.
At the end of last month, the won traded at 1,154.7 won against the dollar, up from 1,190.9 won at the end of May, according to the BOK.
The daily volatility in the won-dollar exchange rate increased to 0.32 percent in June from 0.3 percent the previous month.
The central bank, meanwhile, said the daily foreign exchange turnover by local banks slightly increased to $26.54 billion in the second quarter from an average $26.26 billion in the January-March period.
