Moon presses Japan to halt export curbs before reaching 'dead end'
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in ratcheted up pressure on Japan on Wednesday to stop heading toward a "dead end" with "politically motivated" export restrictions against South Korea.
Speaking at a meeting with dozens of local business leaders at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, he stressed that the government is doing its best for a diplomatic resolution to the problem.
"I hope the Japanese government will respond to it," Moon said. "I hope it will no longer go toward a dead end."
He pointed out that Japan has taken such a measure to damage the South Korean economy for a political purpose, even connecting it with sanctions on North Korea without any ground.
The move is "never desirable" to friendly ties and security cooperation between the two nations as well as harmful to their own economies and the global economy, Moon added.
He made it clear that his administration will push for international cooperation to cope with Japan's action, while preparing for every possibility, such as a drawn-out bilateral trade standoff.
Moon hurriedly arranged the meeting with the heads of major conglomerates here to discuss ways to handle the emergency situation.
The leaders of 30 firms, whose assets total 10 trillion won (US$8.5 billion) or more, have been invited. They include Samsung, Hyundai, SK, LG and Lotte, with representatives from four business associations also in attendance.
Samsung's heir apparent, Lee Jae-yong, who manages the world's largest memory chipmaker, and Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin were absent, as they were on business trips to Japan. Other top executives of Samsung and Lotte joined the Cheong Wa Dae session instead.
Last week, Japan removed preferential treatment for the export of three key materials to South Korean firms in apparent protest against Seoul over its handling of the wartime forced labor issue.
The three items affected are fluorinated polyimides, used in smartphone displays, and photoresist and hydrogen fluoride crucial in the chipmaking process.
Japanese exporters are required to apply for separate licenses for the shipment of the materials to South Korea, a procedure to take up to 90 days. Previously, the Japanese government gave blanket approval.
Moon described the situation as an "unprecedented crisis."
He raised the need for the establishment of a "government-civilian crisis response system" for standing communication between the authorities and the corporate sector.
He said the government will actively support the diversification of import channels and domestic production of core industrial materials.
He also vowed administrative support for minimal customs procedures and allocation of more funds to help firms accelerate technology development in proposed extra budgets.
Over the longer term, Moon said, South Korean companies need to seek less reliance on imports for the supply of major technologies, materials and devices.
He said the government will mobilize all available resources, including tax benefits and financing, to back the initiative by relevant companies, especially conglomerates.
The liberal-minded president has campaigned for a fair economy, which revolves around chaebol reform and co-prosperity between small and medium-sized enterprises and larger ones.
Amid growing economic woes and the latest trouble in trade with Japan, Moon and senior Cheong Wa Dae officials have been notably reaching out to conglomerates recently.
It marked his first group meeting with the nation's business leaders at Cheong Wa Dae in half a year.
It's meant to "listen to their opinions on recent economic situations and discuss methods for civilian-government cooperation," Cheong Wa Dae said.
