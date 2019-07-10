After scoreless All-Star Game start in debut, Ryu Hyun-jin hungry for more
CLEVELAND, July 9 (Yonhap) -- Los Angeles Dodgers starter Ryu Hyun-jin just got his first taste of a Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Game. And he wants to be back for more.
"This was my first experience, and I'd love to play in more All-Star Games," Ryu told reporters after tossing a scoreless first inning for the National League (NL) at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Tuesday. "Once the game started, the players got really serious. I didn't expect that, and it was a lot of fun."
Ryu made the All-Star team on the strength of his MLB-best 1.73 ERA and NL-leading 10 wins in the first half. Dave Roberts, Ryu's Dodgers manager serving as NL skipper for the All-Star Game, named his own left-hander the starter for the Midsummer Classic. Ryu is the first South Korean pitcher to start an All-Star Game.
Ryu gave up a leadoff single to George Springer of the Houston Astros, but induced three straight groundouts to get out of the inning unscathed. Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels, a two-time MVP and the best player of this generation, had gone 0-for-10 with four strikeouts against Ryu in his career in the regular season, and hit a hard grounder to second base in this one.
"I wanted to face the minimum three hitters, but (Springer) got the single though he didn't make solid contact," Ryu said. "But I still felt good. I had a lot of fun out there."
Ryu started opposite Justin Verlander, the hard-throwing right-hander for the Houston Astros. While Verlander was pumping fastballs at 97 miles per hour (mph), Ryu stuck to his game plan of mixing in different pitches, with his fastest pitch, a two-seamer to Springer, checking in at 90.6 mph.
"It'd obviously be nice to throw hard, but I am a completely different type of pitcher than Verlander," said Ryu, whose average four-seam fastball velocity for the season is 90.6 mph. "I wasn't thinking about my speed. I was just concentrating on what I was supposed to do."
After a memorable first half, which also included a 32-inning scoreless streak, Ryu said, "Hopefully, I'll be able to sustain this level of play in the second half."
