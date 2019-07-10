Go to Contents
S. Korean shares up late Wednesday morning

11:28 July 10, 2019

SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded higher late Wednesday morning on bargain hunting, but gains were capped as investors trod cautiously ahead of U.S. congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 4.9 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,056.93 as of 11:20 a.m.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 1.88 percent, and global chipmaker SK hynix gained 4.15 percent.

In contrast, top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 1.45 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors traded 1.61 percent lower.

POSCO, the No.1 steelmaker, fell 0.42 percent.

Naver, the operator of the country's top internet portal, rose 0.43 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,181.30 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.8 won from the previous session's close.

