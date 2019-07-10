(LEAD) Royal reception hall of late Joseon Dynasty opens to public

Go to Contents
Royal reception hall of late Joseon Dynasty opens to public

15:25 July 10, 2019

SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- A royal reception hall of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) was opened to the public Wednesday after four years of restoration.

Practically wrapping up the restoration of Heungbokjeon, an annex at Gyeongbok Palace, where King Gojong used to greet foreign delegations and study when he was on throne from 1863 to 1907, the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) opened the facility to the public on a trial basis. Gyeongbok is the main royal palace of Joseon in central Seoul.

Built between 1866 and 1867, Heungbokjeon was demolished during Japan's 1910-45 colonization of Korea in order to help repair parts of Changdeok Palace that were partially destroyed by fire in 1917.

This image provided by the Cultural Heritage Administration shows Heungbokjeon of Gyeongbok Palace, the main royal palace of Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) in central Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"A Japanese garden was created on the site of Heungbokjeon after it was demolished during the Japanese colonial period," Na Myung-ha, a CHA official in charge of repairing and restoring royal palaces and tombs, told reporters. "The restoration of Heungbokjeon is a very meaningful project."

The cultural authorities will officially reopen Heungbokjeon next year after completing the final decoration and painting.

This image provided by the Cultural Heritage Administration shows the inside of Heungbokjeon of Gyeongbok Palace, the main royal palace of Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) in central Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

