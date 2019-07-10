Credit rating cycle of S. Korean businesses turning negative: S&P
By Byun Duk-kun
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- Major South Korean companies' credit quality may be weakening given their poor performance and growing debt, global credit ratings service provider S&P said Wednesday, noting its negative outlook for South Korean firms marks the first of its kind in more than four years.
"For the first time since 2014, the credit quality of Korea's top 200 companies has weakened as a result of rising debt and stalled earnings in 2018, which indicates the credit cycle is turning negative," S&P Global Ratings said in a press release.
The major South Korean firms will continue to face a "number of headwinds" that include a challenging operating environment, aggressive financial policy and regulatory risks, it added.
Such an outlook follows seven consecutive months of decline in South Korea's exports amid slowing global demand and a trade dispute between the United States and China -- the world's two largest economies that also happen to be the world's two largest importers of South Korean products.
Last week, Japan announced its decision to tighten South Korea-bound exports of three key materials used in the production of semiconductors and smartphones, the country's single largest export item that accounts for nearly one-quarter of all its outbound shipments.
"We expect a challenging operating environment for export-driven sectors, such as semiconductors, smartphones and autos, as well as oil and chemicals over the next one to two years," S&P said.
"Furthermore, despite weakening operating free cash flows, many Korean companies are adopting aggressive financial policies with increasing capital investments and shareholder returns, which puts further pressure on their financial metrics," it added.
Against these backdrops, the global credit ratings agency has already downgraded its ratings and outlook on several major Korean companies, including chipmaker SK hynix, largest retailer E-Mart and telecommunication giant SK Telecom.
However, S&P analyst Shawn Park was quoted as saying any "abrupt changes" to the credit ratings of Korean companies are unlikely, "given our view that Korean companies are better positioned than their peers, thanks to their good operating efficiency and competitive product offerings."
