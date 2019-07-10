LG Twins acquire former ex-MLB outfielder Peguero
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean baseball club LG Twins have signed former major league outfielder Carlos Peguero in place of oft-injured Tommy Joseph.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club said Wednesday that Peguero, who can also play first base, will make US$150,000 for the rest of the season and can earn $30,000 in performance-based incentives.
Peguero appeared in 103 major league games for four clubs between 2011 and 2015, with a career mark of .194/.263/.384, 13 home runs and 37 RBIs.
The 32-year-old Dominican Republic native played for the Rakuten Golden Eagles in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball from 2016 to 2018 and has been playing in Mexico this year.
Peguero had 53 home runs in three seasons in Japan and 95 long balls in six Triple-A seasons.
The Twins said they liked Peguero's power and added his experience in Japan should ease his transition to the KBO.
The Twins placed Joseph on waivers to make room for Peguero. Joseph signed for $1 million, including a $300,000 signing bonus, before this season, but hobbled by back problems, he never produced the kind of power that saw him put up two 20-homer seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2016 and 2017.
Joseph had nine home runs and 36 RBIs, with only three doubles, in 55 games. He missed 33 games with back and other ailments.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)