Asiana opens Incheon-Ulaanbaatar route

13:29 July 10, 2019

SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-biggest full-service carrier, said Wednesday it has begun services on the Incheon-Ulaanbaatar route to better serve its customers.

On Tuesday, Asiana Airlines started flying to the Mongolian capital three times a week, the company said in a statement.

Asiana secured the right to make additional flights on the highly sought route in February. The route was previously dominated by Korean Air Lines Co., the country's largest airline and flag carrier.

In this photo taken July 9, 2019, and provided by Asiana Airlines, Asiana President and CEO Han Chang-soo (C) and employees celebrate the start of flights on the Incheon-Ulaanbaatar route at Terminal 1 of Incheon International Airport. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

