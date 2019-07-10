Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
Top U.S. diplomat for East Asia to make first trip to S. Korea
WASHINGTON -- The new top U.S. diplomat for East Asia will make his first trip to South Korea next week, the State Department said Tuesday.
Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell will visit Seoul on July 17 as part of a regional trip that will include stops in Japan, the Philippines and Thailand, the department said in a press release.
-----------------
(LEAD) Hyundai E&C wins 3.2 tln-won plant order from Saudi Arabia
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. said Wednesday it has clinched a 3.2 trillion-won (US$2.7 billion) deal to build gas and crude oil-processing facilities in Saudi Arabia.
Under the deal with Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil producer, the South Korean builder has secured the deal for two major packages of an oil field incremental development project in Marjan, northeast Saudi Arabia.
-----------------
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
SEOUL -- South Korea has denounced Japan's recent export control measure as politically driven economic retaliation against it at a key World Trade Organization (WTO) session, as it strives to drum up international support to reverse the move.
During a meeting of the WTO Council for Trade in Goods in Geneva on Tuesday, Ambassador Paik Ji-ah, Seoul's top envoy at its permanent mission in Geneva, expressed regrets over Japan's curbs on exports of key materials used in semiconductors and displays, the foreign ministry here said.
-----------------
Labor representatives end boycott of minimum wage meeting
SEOUL -- Representatives from the labor sector returned to the negotiation table to set the minimum wage for next year Wednesday, ending a one-day boycott over the business sector's demand for a cut in the hourly pay.
The labor sector proposed 10,000 won (US$8.47) for next year, the target that President Moon Jae-in suggested for the 2020 minimum wage in his election pledge. But the business sector proposed a 4.2 percent cut to 8,000 won, inviting an angry reaction from the labor circle.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon presses Japan to halt export curbs before reaching 'dead end'
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in ratcheted up pressure on Japan on Wednesday to stop heading toward a "dead end" with "politically motivated" export restrictions against South Korea.
Speaking at a meeting with dozens of local business leaders at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, he stressed that the government is doing its best for a diplomatic resolution to the problem.
"I hope the Japanese government will respond to it," Moon said. "I hope it will no longer go toward a dead end."
-----------------
Foreigners turn to net buyers of S. Korean stocks in June: BOK
SEOUL -- Foreigners turned to net buyers of South Korean stocks last month and continued their buying spree of local bonds in the face of increased volatility in the currency market and a slump in the stock market, central bank data showed Wednesday.
Foreign investment in the local financial market increased by a net US$4.78 billion last month, accelerating from a net increase of $3.46 billion the previous month and a $2.73 billion rise the month before, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
-----------------
Credit rating cycle of S. Korean businesses turning negative: S&P
SEOUL -- Major South Korean companies' credit quality may be weakening given their poor performance and growing debt, global credit ratings service provider S&P said Wednesday, noting its negative outlook for South Korean firms marks the first of its kind in more than four years.
"For the first time since 2014, the credit quality of Korea's top 200 companies has weakened as a result of rising debt and stalled earnings in 2018, which indicates the credit cycle is turning negative," S&P Global Ratings said in a press release.
-----------------
(LEAD) Ryu Hyun-jin tosses 1 scoreless inning in All-Star Game start
CLEVELAND, July 9 (Yonhap) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin threw one scoreless inning in his historic All-Star Game start on Tuesday.
As the first South Korean pitcher to start the Midsummer Classic, Ryu, representing the National League (NL), gave up a hit but held the American League (AL) off the board in his lone inning of work at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
