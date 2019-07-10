Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Samsung Heavy #LNG

Samsung Heavy to build R&D facility to beef up LNG-related technologies

15:20 July 10, 2019

SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co., a major shipbuilder in South Korea, said Wednesday it will build a research and development facility to boost its competitiveness in technologies related to liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Samsung Heavy said it has started construction of a LNG system test facility at its shipyard in Geoje, some 400 kilometers south of Seoul. It plans to complete the facility by December 2020.

Samsung Heavy said the facility will test and verify the company's various LNG-related technologies, including liquefaction of gases and cryogenic storage systems, used in ships and offshore plants.

The shipbuilder said such a facility will bolster its competitiveness since it can quickly apply new technologies and save on costs by using its own systems.

Samsung Heavy has so far won orders for 10 LNG carriers this year, the most among any shipbuilder.

In this photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co., officials from Samsung Heavy Industries and other guests pose for a photo for the groundbreaking ceremony for the company's LNG system test facility in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, on July 10, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK