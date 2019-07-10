(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korean water polo captain

"Obviously, the talent gap between our team and Hungary, Canada and Russia is huge, but we don't want to lose by something like 30-0," Oh said Wednesday after a practice match against a local boy's high school team. The competition starts Friday. "Our objective is to score one goal. But if we fall behind by 20-0 or 30-0, then it's going to be so deflating and our attackers will lose their focus. So my job is to keep as many goals out of the net as I can."

