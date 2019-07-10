Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Moon presses Japan to halt export curbs before reaching 'dead end'
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday ratcheted up the pressure on Japan to stop heading toward a "dead end" with "politically motivated" export restrictions against South Korea.
Speaking at a meeting with dozens of local business leaders at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, he stressed that the government is doing its best for a diplomatic resolution to the problem.
-----------------
(LEAD) Royal reception hall of late Joseon Dynasty opens to public
SEOUL -- A royal reception hall of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) was opened to the public Wednesday after four years of restoration.
Practically wrapping up the restoration of Heungbokjeon, an annex at Gyeongbok Palace, where King Gojong used to greet foreign delegations and study when he was on throne from 1863 to 1907, the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) opened the facility to the public on a trial basis. Gyeongbok is the main royal palace of Joseon in central Seoul.
-----------------
Japan's trade curbs pose new downside risk to S. Korean economy
SEOUL -- Japan's tighter regulations on some high-tech exports to South Korea will serve as a new downside risk to Asia's fourth-largest economy, which is already struggling with a U.S.-China trade war, economists said Wednesday.
In a seminar on the impact of Japan's trade curbs, Kwon Tae-shin, president of the Korea Economic Research Institute (KERI), said if Japan does not retract or negotiate its export restrictions, it will deal a blow to conglomerates such as Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc. as well as smaller companies.
-----------------
(LEAD) S&P cuts growth outlook for S. Korea's economy to 2 percent
SEJONG -- Global rating agency Standard & Poor's has sharply slashed its growth forecast for South Korea's economy this year to 2 percent due to rising uncertainty about the global trade outlook and weaker consumption.
The latest estimate represented a sharp downward revision from its previous forecast of 2.4 percent in April.
-----------------
Moon: Gov't to spend 849 bln won for information security
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday his administration will spend 848.5 billion won (US$718 million) by 2022 to bolster information security.
"By strengthening the foundation of information protection, (the government) will protect the core infrastructure of the Fourth Industrial Revolution era such as big data, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things," he said in a speech to mark the 8th Information Protection Day.
-----------------
Civic group chief urges Seoul to work harder to restart Kaesong complex, Mount Kumgang tours
SEOUL -- A civic group chief urged the South Korean government on Wednesday to intensify efforts to resume a now-shuttered industrial park in North Korea and suspended tours to a scenic mountain in the communist state.
"It is quite disappointing that it has been two years since the government was inaugurated ... but our diplomatic and security lines have failed to persuade the U.S. Congress and the White House to realize how important the Mount Kumgang tours and the Kaesong Industrial Complex are," said Kim Hong-gul, the head of the Korean Council for Reconciliation and Cooperation (KCRC), during a forum in Seoul.
-----------------
(News Focus) Moon gov't's labor policy put to test amid massive labor strikes
SEOUL -- The latest strikes by non-regular workers in the public sector have put the Moon Jae-in government's labor policy -- including his iconic pledge on minimum wage hikes -- to the test, experts say.
Moon took office in May 2017 with a pledge to build a society that abides by labor standards and guarantees workers' rights.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks rebound on bargain hunting
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed higher Wednesday after falling for two previous sessions as investors scooped up undervalued shares, analysts said. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 6.75 points, or 0.33 percent, to close at 2,058.78. Trading volume was low at 350 million shares worth 3.86 trillion won (US$3.27 billion), with gainers far outpacing losers 537 to 286.
-----------------
(LEAD) Actor arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting, molesting his agency's employees
GWANGJU -- Actor Kang Ji-hwan has been arrested without a warrant on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman and molesting another, both employees of his agency, police said Wednesday.
The Gwangju Police Station took the 41-year-old actor into custody at his residence in the city of Gwangju, just south of Seoul, around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday.
-----------------
(Gwangju Swimming) Chief organizer calls on N. Korean leader to make 'historic decision' on participation
GWANGJU -- The top organizer of the upcoming swimming world championships in South Korea made a last-second pitch for North Korea's participation Wednesday.
Two days before the opening ceremony for the FINA World Aquatics Championships, Lee Yong-sup, Gwangju's mayor and head of the organizing committee, called on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to "make a historic decision" to allow his athletes to cross the border.
(END)