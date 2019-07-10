Men who spat on statue say they meant to ridicule colonial sex slavery victims
ANSAN, South Korea, July 10 (Yonhap) -- Four South Korean men who were accused of spitting on a statue symbolizing victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery have said their intention was to mock the victims, police officials said Wednesday.
The four men, in their 20s and 30s, were booked by the police after being reported to have spat on and shaken their hips in front of the statue in a public square in Ansan, southwest of Seoul, at around midnight last Saturday.
The installation is one of several statues erected across the country to commemorate South Korean women, known as "comfort women," who were forced into sexual slavery by the Imperial Japanese Army during World War II while the Korean Peninsula was under Japan's colonial control.
The four accused men intended to "ridicule the comfort women victims" when they spat on the statue, the police in Ansan said, quoting their remarks during an interrogation. CCTV footage also showed that they also shouted in Japanese "Long live the (Japanese) emperor".
They were quoted as saying to the police, "Speaking Japanese seemed to be more insulting to comfort women victims."
After verifying the men's acts, the police asked several surviving sex slavery victims in the House of Sharing, a shelter for comfort women victims in Gyeonggi Province near Seoul, whether they wish to press a libel charges against them, because a defamation case requires an official complaint by the victim.
The women said they will not raise a formal charge on condition that the men officially apologize, partly blaming society for their distorted history views.
But the House of Sharing filed an official compliant with the police on the victims' behalf, bracing itself against the possibility that the accused men refuse to apologize, officials at the shelter said.
