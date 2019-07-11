(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 11)

No one can find fault with the government's effort to respond, albeit belatedly, to Japan's trade offensive and ease our companies' deepening concerns. Yet the way the president sent his message rings alarms as it gives the impression that the government mobilized corporate leaders to establish a joint front to deal with Japan's economic retaliation. Business leaders are worried about the retaliation's impact on their enterprises. Can such a demonstration of resolve help them? It would have been better for the government to find appropriate countermeasures by quietly listening to their complaints.