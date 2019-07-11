Korean-language dailies

-- Moon calls for preparation for extended Japanese export curbs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon warns Japan of 'dead end' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon does not exclude possibility of prolonged Japanese export curbs (Donga llbo)

-- Moon warns Japan of 'dead end' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon urges Korean firms to reduce reliance on Japan (Segye Times)

-- Moon vows to deal with Japan's export curbs in meeting with chiefs of major business groups (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon warns Japan of 'dead end' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Accountants claim they fabricated merger report at request of Samsung (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon warns Japan of 'dead end' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Business leaders call for gov't to solve Japan issue with diplomatic means (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Moon vows to mobilize all resources to help Korean firms (Korea Economic Daily)

