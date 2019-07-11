Trump names ex-NK envoy as ambassador to Indonesia
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 10 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday named a former envoy for North Korea as ambassador to Indonesia, the White House said.
Sung Kim, currently the U.S. ambassador to the Philippines, is well known in South Korea as a former top U.S. envoy to Seoul and chief negotiator on North Korea's nuclear weapons program.
In his current post, Kim also led working-level preparations for Trump's first summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore in June 2018.
The South Korean-born career diplomat earlier served in U.S. missions in Japan and Malaysia.
His appointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate.
