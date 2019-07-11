(Gwangju Swimming) Preliminaries in diving, artistic swimming scheduled on day of opening ceremony

Woo, at the tender age of 21, is a trailblazer in South Korean diving. In 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Woo became the first South Korean diver to advance to the finals at the Olympics and finished 11th in the 10m platform. His career high at a world championships is a seventh-place finish in the 3m springboard in 2015. In the 1m springboard, he ranked ninth four years ago. He has won two silver and three bronze medals at Asian Games.