Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stock open

Seoul stocks start higher, tracking Wall Street

09:20 July 11, 2019

SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell bolstered market expectations for a rate cut this month.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 19.44 points, or 0.94 percent, to 2,078.22 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Most large caps traded mixed, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics rising 1.54 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.36 percent, while top steelmaker POSCO gained 0.63 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,175.90 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.7 won from the previous session's close.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK