Seoul stocks start higher, tracking Wall Street
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell bolstered market expectations for a rate cut this month.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 19.44 points, or 0.94 percent, to 2,078.22 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Most large caps traded mixed, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics rising 1.54 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.36 percent, while top steelmaker POSCO gained 0.63 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,175.90 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.7 won from the previous session's close.
