Money supply growth slows to 3-month low in May
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's money supply continued to grow but at the slowest pace in three months in May, central bank data showed Thursday.
The country's M2 came to 2,780.1 trillion won (US$2.36 trillion) at the end of May, up 0.4 percent from the previous month.
The growth marks the slowest since February when the amount went up 0.2 percent on-month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
M2 is a measure of the money supply that counts the currency in circulation, including bank debentures and deposits with a maturity of less than two years, along with stock investments. It is a key economic indicator closely monitored by the authorities.
From a year earlier, the May tally marks a 6.6 percent increase.
The slow on-month increase in the country's money supply apparently came amid concerns of the slowing growth for Asia's fourth-largest economy, partly prompted by the then escalating trade dispute between the United States and China.
South Korea's exports have dropped for seven consecutive months as of June in part due to the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies that are also the world's largest importers of South Korean goods.
Washington and Beijing have since agreed to resume their trade negotiations.
In May, money held by local households and nonprofit organizations increased by 9 trillion won from a month earlier, while the amount held by local companies went up 3.2 trillion won over the cited period.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)