Hanwha Systems to invest US$25 mln in U.S. air vehicle firm
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Systems, a defense unit of defense and chemical conglomerate Hanwha Group, said Thursday it will invest US$25 million in a U.S. personal air vehicle (PAV) company to expand its business portfolio.
The investment in K4 Aeronautics is part of its moves to preemptively respond to potential demand for PAVs in the near future, the company said in a statement.
The California-based K4 Aeronautics has multiple patents and technologies essential to manufacturing a high-efficiency and low-noise PAV, which can be used as an air taxi, it said.
The PAV market is expected to reach US$1.5 trillion by 2040 as Airbus, Boeing and startups are vying to develop PAVs amid diversifying demand for transport vehicles, the company said, citing Morgan Stanley data.
The global investment bank expected U.S. companies like Uber Technologies, Inc. will provide air taxi services as early as 2025 for general customers.
The investment has yet to be approved by the U.S. government, Hanwha said.
