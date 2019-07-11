Top court backs easing requirements for foreign wives' stay after getting divorced
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court has endorsed an appeal by a Vietnamese woman seeking to obtain residence status even after getting divorced, supporting an argument by many foreign wives that requirements for them to stay in the country even after their divorce are harsh.
The top court on Wednesday overturned earlier lower court rulings that the 23-year-old woman could no longer stay in the country following her divorce because her South Korean husband is not entirely responsible for their marriage breakup.
Under the law on immigration controls, foreign wives have to prove their South Korean husbands are entirely responsible for the split-up if they want to divorce their husbands but still want to receive resident status. But they are denied residence status in case local courts rule the wives were in any way partly responsible for divorces.
The Vietnamese woman got married to the 40-year-old South Korean man in December 2015 but divorced him in January 2017 after living apart due to a miscarriage triggered by a conflict with her mother-in-law.
Court records showed the Vietnamese wife was badly treated by her mother-in-law during her marriage life. Pressured by the mother-in-law, she had to work at a convenience store despite being pregnant and as a result had a miscarriage.
The top court returned the case to the high court, raising doubt that a divorce always occurs due entirely to just one partner's fault.
The ruling is interpreted as the court's decision to strengthen the protection of immigrant wives who are unfairly at risk of being deported and help them fully exercise their rights to resolve tensions in marriage relations and prevent their South Korean spouses from unfairly treating them.
