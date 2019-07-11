Hyundai Motor launches entry SUV Venue in S. Korea
YONGIN, South Korea, July 11 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Thursday launched the Venue sport utility vehicle in South Korea to absorb growing demand for recreational vehicles.
Hyundai expects the Venue SUV will further strengthen the Korean carmaker's SUV lineup, which is composed of the flagship Palisade, Santa Fe compact, Tucson subcompact and Kona entry models.
The Venue with a 1.6-liter gasoline engine is priced at 15 million won to 21 million won (US$13,000-$18,000). Its safety features include forward collision-avoidance assist, driver attention warning and lane keeping assist, the company said in a statement.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)