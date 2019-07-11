N. Korea yet to confirm whether to hold meeting of co-heads this week: official
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has not confirmed yet whether it will send its chief of a joint liaison office for a weekly meeting with his South Korean counterpart this week, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
That raises the possibility that a meeting of the liaison office chiefs could be held Friday for the first time since February's no-deal summit between the United States and the North, as Pyongyang has usually notified the South early of its decision to skip a weekly meeting.
When the two Koreas opened the liaison office in the North's border city of Kaesong, they agreed to hold a weekly meeting of their chief liaison officers to discuss cross-border issues.
The South's liaison office chief is Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho, and his North Korean counterpart is Jon Jong-su.
"Whether to hold a weekly meeting (this week) has yet to be confirmed, and consultations are currently underway. The (Friday) schedule for our vice minister will be determined depending on (the outcome)," a ministry official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
Cross-border cooperation has been hampered apparently by sanctions Washington is trying to keep in place until the North's complete denuclearization.
South Korea is hoping that inter-Korean relations will get a boost from the surprise meeting between President Moon Jae-in, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump at the truce village of Panmunjom in late June.
Following the brief three-way encounter, Kim and Trump also held a one-on-one meeting and agreed to resume working-level denuclearization talks within a few weeks.
