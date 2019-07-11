Ruling party calls for 300 bln-won extra budget to cope with Japan's retaliation
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's ruling party said Thursday it will seek to secure a supplementary budget worth 300 billion won (US$255 million) to help local businesses cope with Japan's export restrictions.
Cho Jung-sik, chief policymaker of the ruling Democratic Party, said after a party meeting at the National Assembly that the extra budget will be urgently needed to respond to Japan's export regulations.
"About 300 billion won will be included into the pending supplementary budget bill for emergency measures to deal with export restrictions by Japan," Cho said.
"The extra budget will be spent to support technological development, commercialization and mass production related to three materials now under Japan's export restrictions and other items expected to be regulated later," Cho said.
He noted that the extra budget should be funneled into the research and development efforts for 50 industrial materials and components that are heavily dependent on Japan.
Japan last week removed preferential treatment for the export of three key materials used for the manufacturing of chips and smartphone displays to South Korean firms in an apparent protest against Seoul over its handling of the wartime forced labor issue.
President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday warned Japan not to head toward a "dead end" with "politically motivated" export restrictions against South Korea. Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon also proposed additional funding to foster industrial materials production at home to cope with Japan's economic retaliation.
In April, the Moon government and the ruling party proposed a 6.7 trillion-won extra budget to cope with an economic slowdown and fine dust air pollution. The extra budget bill is still pending in parliament amid a call by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party to slash much of the proposed spending.
The ruling party said it will push to increase the amount of supplementary budget by 300 billion won to 7 trillion won.
In this regard, Cho said that at least 100 billion won should be reflected in the budget bill to support home production of semiconductor display manufacturing devices and parts and materials production facilities.
He also said the ruling party and the government will actively set aside additional funding in next year's budget to avoid the nation's excessive dependence on specific countries for high-tech materials and promote local manufacturing of key materials, parts and equipment.
Cho then asked for greater cooperation in the passage of the extra budget bill from the opposition party for the sake of the national interest.
