S. Korean shares up early Thursday morning on Fed chief's signal of rate cut
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded higher late Thursday morning, buoyed by signals from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell that the U.S. is ready to cut interest rates.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 23.91 points, or 1.16 percent, to 2,082.69 as of 11:20 a.m.
Large caps were mixed.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics added 1.98 percent, and global chipmaker SK hynix was up 2.88 percent.
In contrast, top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.36 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors was trading 1.63 percent lower.
POSCO, the No.1 steelmaker, advanced 0.84 percent.
Naver, the operator of the country's top Internet portal, rose 1.73 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,175.60 won against the U.S. dollar, up 6.1 won from the previous session's close.
