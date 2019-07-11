Supreme Court rules against entry ban for Korean-American singer
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of a Korean-American singer who has been banned from visiting South Korea after winning U.S. citizenship about 17 years ago in an apparent attempt to evade military conscription.
The top court said that it is unlawful for the South Korean government to refuse to grant an entry visa to Steve Yoo, once a successful singer here better known as Yoo Seung-jun.
Yoo became the subject of intense public criticism after he was granted U.S. citizenship in 2002, despite his previous promise to the public to fulfill his military duty. All able-bodied South Korean men must serve in the military for about two years. Attempts by young entertainers, as well as the offspring of the rich, to avoid conscription are strongly criticized.
Yoo filed a lawsuit against a South Korean consulate in the United States in October 2015 for refusing to grant him a visa. He reportedly demanded an F-4 visa, usually issued by the government to Koreans residing overseas. The Ministry of Justice has also supported the entry ban, saying Yoo is expected to engage in activities here that could undermine the public interest and security.
In February 2017, a Seoul appellate court, upholding a lower court's decision, rejected Yoo's appeal and ruled in favor of the consulate's decision. The Seoul administrative court ruled in September 2016 that the singer's return and resumption of activities here could "demoralize soldiers who are devoting themselves to serving the country and provoke youths into evading conscription."
The Supreme Court ordered the two Seoul courts to review Yoo's case, saying Seoul's refusal to grant a visa for the singer violated the due administrative procedures.
