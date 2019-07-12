(Gwangju Swimming) First medals to be awarded in open water swimming, diving, artistic swimming
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 12 (Yonhap) -- The first medals of the 2019 FINA World Championships will be awarded in three disciplines Saturday, the first day of the competition after the opening ceremony in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul.
The first gold medal will come from the men's 5-kilometer open water swimming at Yeosu EXPO Ocean Park Open Water Swimming Competition Venue in Yeosu, a city to the south of Gwangju. The race is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.
Baek Seung-ho and Cho Jae-hoo will be the first South Korean swimmers to compete in the open water event at the world championships. They finished first and second in the nation's first open water national team trials on June 9.
Defending champion Marc-Antoine Olivier is not competing this time, and Kristof Rasovszky, the 5km champion at the 2018 European Open Water Swimming Championships, is considered a favorite.
Three diving finals will be held at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju: 10m platform synchronized mixed, women's 1m spring board, and synchronized men's 3m springboard.
In artistic swimming, the first title will come from the solo technical event.
The following is the list of all events scheduled for Saturday. All times are local.
- Artistic Swimming (Yeomju Gymnasium Artistic Swimming Competition Venue)
Mixed duet technical, preliminaries (11 a.m.)
Solo technical, finals (7 p.m.)
- Diving (Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center)
Synchronized men's 3m springboard, preliminaries (10 a.m.)
Synchronized mixed 10m platform, finals (1 p.m.)
Women's 1m springboard, finals (3:30 p.m.)
Synchronized men's 3m springboard, finals (8:45 p.m.)
- Open Water Swimming (Yeosu EXPO Ocean Park Open Water Swimming Competition Venue)
Men's 5km (8 a.m.)
