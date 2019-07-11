Naver's cloud unit teams up with Singaporean firm to tap into Southeast Asia
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- The cloud affiliate of South Korea's dominant Internet portal operator, Naver Corp., said Thursday that it has joined hands with Singaporean cloud company Deskera to tap deeper into the Southeast Asian market.
Deskera, considered the leading cloud-based platform provider, and Naver Business Platform (NBP) will provide cloud services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the region, NBP said in a press release.
Deskera will incorporate NBP's cloud service into its technology, which will support SMEs in the region and host their data securely and efficiently, NBP said.
In 2017, NBP launched 20 basic services, including data computing and security management, for both individual users and corporate customers.
NBP has since added new services that include providing infrastructure functions relevant to computing, data security and network administration.
Earlier this year, NBP also joined forces with U.S. IT giant Intel to develop a new service, apparently targeting Asian and Pacific regions.
Deskera, the leading cloud-based business software provider in Southeast Asia, has over 20,000 SMEs and businesses as its clients, according to NBP.
