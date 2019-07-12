S. Korea's export prices drop in June
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's export prices fell in June, marking the first on-month drop in five months, central bank data showed Friday.
In terms of Korean won, the export price index came to 100.95 last month, down 2.1 percent from 103.07 the previous month, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
From a year earlier, the figure dropped 2.5 percent.
The decline was largely attributed to a sharp decline in the export prices of industrial goods, which fell 2.1 percent on-month, while those of farmed goods slipped only 0.4 percent.
In terms of foreign currencies, export prices dipped 1.5 percent from the month before.
The import price index came to 109.58 in June, falling 3.5 percent from the previous month and also marking the first on-month decline in five months, according to BOK.
From the same month last year, the reading marks a 0.4 percent drop. In terms of foreign currencies, it marks a 3.0 percent on-month drop.
