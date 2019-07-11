Go to Contents
Hyundai Heavy unit wins 163-bln won order for 2 car carrier ships

16:00 July 11, 2019

SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., a mid-sized South Korean shipbuilder, said Thursday that it has secured a 163 billion-won (US$138 million) order to build two car carrier ships.

Under the deal with a European shipper, Hyundai Mipo will build the vessels by March 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing

Hyundai Mipo posted sales of 705 billion won in the first quarter of the year, with its operating profit reaching 26.1 billion won. It secured $434 million worth of orders for 11 vessels in the first quarter.

Hyundai Mipo is an affiliate of Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., the country's top shipbuilder.

