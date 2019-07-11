Ruling party holds 1st meeting of ad hoc committee to address Japan's export curbs
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party on Thursday held the first meeting of a special committee set up to discuss ways to tackle Japan's tightened rules on semiconductor-related exports to South Korea, calling for bipartisan support for a solution to the crisis.
At the meeting, Democratic Party chief Lee Hae-chan called for Japan to withdraw tighter controls on certain technology-related material exports to the Asian neighbor and proposed coming up with mid- and long-term measures to deal with the issue through talks among the party, the government and the presidential office.
Japan imposed the restrictions on exports to South Korea of three key materials used in production of semiconductors and displays in apparent retaliation for last year's decisions by South Korea's Supreme Court to order Japanese firms to pay compensation to victims of wartime forced labor.
Tokyo claims all reparation issues stemming from its 1910-45 colonization of the peninsula were settled under a 1965 state-to-state accord aimed at normalizing bilateral ties.
But the South Korean government has refused to intervene in civil litigation, saying it honors court decisions under a democratic constitutional principle that guarantees the separation of the executive, legislative and judicial powers.
Lawmaker Choi Jae-sung, chief of the ad hoc committee, denounced the Japanese measure as "an explicit economic provocation and aggression" and stressed the importance of gathering and analyzing information on the issue.
Members of the committee include the party's former chief Choo Mi-ae, its lawmakers Kim Min-seok, Han Jeoung-ae and Lee Soo-hyuck and former South Korean Ambassador to Japan Lee Soo-hoon.
