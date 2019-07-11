Go to Contents
(Gwangju Swimming) Korea Post to sell memorial stamps for swimming world championship

17:00 July 11, 2019

GWANGJU, July 11 (Yonhap) -- Korea Post will release 656,000 commemorative stamps for the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships, which opens this week in the southwestern city of Gwangju, the competition's organizers said Thursday.

The 380-won (around US$0.32) stamps featuring the July 12-28 swimming competition's mascots -- Suri and Dari -- and scenes of its six events will be available at post offices across the nation and on Korea Post's website.

Under the slogan "Dive into Peace," the competition in Gwangju will serve as a prelude to the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, with several Olympic berths at stake.

This year's competition will be the largest ever, with 2,639 athletes from 194 countries having signed up by the July 3 deadline. The previous event, in Budapest two years ago, had 2,303 athletes from 177 countries. In 2015 in Kazan, Russia, 2,413 athletes from 184 countries competed.

Through July 28, these athletes will be vying for 76 gold medals in swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving.

This image, released by the organizing committee for the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships on July 11, 2019, shows commemorative stamps for the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships that will run from July 12-28 in the southwestern city of Gwangju. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

namsh@yna.co.kr


