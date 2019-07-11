Large companies more dependent on indirect employment, report says
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- Large companies have been found to be more dependent on indirect employment than their smaller counterparts, a government report said Thursday.
According to the report by the Ministry of Employment and Labor, the average ratio of indirect employment at 815 large enterprises with more than 1,000 employees was 20.9 percent, compared with 18.1 percent for 3,454 companies with more than 300 employees.
Indirectly employed workers are classified as non-regular workers, along with fixed-term and part-time employees.
The large enterprises' ratio of fixed-term workers was 16.9 percent, compared with an average of 18.2 percent for the companies with over 300 employees. The ratios of all non-regular workers at the bigger and smaller firms were 40.3 percent and 38.5 percent, respectively.
Local companies with more than 300 employees have been obliged to disclose their employment figures since 2014 under a government bid to encourage them to improve their employment conditions.
The report said workers indirectly employed by large companies are mainly assigned to cleaning and security tasks.
"The numbers of workers under indirect employment and fixed-term employees have decreased over the past three years but the number of part-time workers has somewhat increased," it said.
The Moon Jae-in government has been pressed to implement its election pledge to narrow the gap between regular and non-regular workers and switch all non-regular workers in the public sector to regular status.
Last week, non-regular workers in the public sector staged a nationwide strike to protest the slowing pace of status switches for non-regular employees under the Moon administration.
