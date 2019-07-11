KCC to spin off glass making, interior decoration businesses
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- KCC Corp., a major construction materials producer in South Korea, said Thursday it will spin off its glass making and other consumer goods businesses.
KCC said it will hand over its glass making, interior decoration and flooring material businesses to a spinoff entity tentatively named KCG.
The move will allow KCC to focus on business-to-business (B2B) sectors, like chemicals, including silicone and coating materials, with KCG handling the business-to-consumer (B2C) area.
KCC said the spinoff company, which will be established next year, will have assets worth 1 trillion won (US$851 million), with annual sales estimated to be 740 billion won.
In May, KCC completed a $3-billion deal to take over U.S. silicone giant Momentive Performance Materials Inc. to secure a new growth engine.
